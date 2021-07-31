AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS (NYSE:AXTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Earnings for Axalta Coating Systems are expected to grow by 13.17% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.32 per share. Axalta Coating Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AXTA)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axalta Coating Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Axalta Coating Systems stock.

Axalta Coating Systems

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:TESS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. TESSCO Technologies has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year (($1.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TESSCO Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.59) per share. TESSCO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES? (NASDAQ:TESS)

Wall Street analysts have given TESSCO Technologies a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but TESSCO Technologies wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A (NYSE:BLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BLX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

MATSON (NYSE:MATX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MATX)

Matson last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year ($6.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for Matson are expected to decrease by -48.07% in the coming year, from $9.57 to $4.97 per share. Matson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MATX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Matson in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Matson stock.

Matson