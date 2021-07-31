Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Earnings results for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

Insperity last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year ($3.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Earnings for Insperity are expected to grow by 23.56% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $4.09 per share. Insperity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Insperity will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “1411119”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insperity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.28, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.06%. The high price target for NSP is $115.00 and the low price target for NSP is $93.40. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Insperity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.28, Insperity has a forecasted upside of 6.1% from its current price of $98.32. Insperity has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Insperity pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Insperity has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Insperity is 50.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Insperity will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.01% next year. This indicates that Insperity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Insperity insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,623,341.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Insperity is held by insiders. 85.63% of the stock of Insperity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Insperity are expected to grow by 23.56% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $4.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Insperity is 27.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of Insperity is 27.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.81. Insperity has a PEG Ratio of 1.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Insperity has a P/B Ratio of 85.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

