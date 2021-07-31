Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Earnings results for Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Intrepid Potash last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year (($1.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Intrepid Potash are expected to grow by 32.34% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $2.21 per share. Intrepid Potash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Intrepid Potash will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 631-883-6842 with passcode “7466”.

Analyst Opinion on Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intrepid Potash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.52%. The high price target for IPI is $38.00 and the low price target for IPI is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash does not currently pay a dividend. Intrepid Potash does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

In the past three months, Intrepid Potash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.30% of the stock of Intrepid Potash is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 37.20% of the stock of Intrepid Potash is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI



Earnings for Intrepid Potash are expected to grow by 32.34% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Intrepid Potash is -23.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intrepid Potash is -23.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intrepid Potash has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

