Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Earnings results for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

D/B/A Centerspace is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Investors Real Estate Trust last issued its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.37. Investors Real Estate Trust has generated $3.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.03 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,024.3. Earnings for Investors Real Estate Trust are expected to grow by 5.28% in the coming year, from $3.79 to $3.99 per share. Investors Real Estate Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Investors Real Estate Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157697”.

Analyst Opinion on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Investors Real Estate Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.61%. The high price target for CSR is $100.00 and the low price target for CSR is $74.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Investors Real Estate Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.80, Investors Real Estate Trust has a forecasted downside of 7.6% from its current price of $90.70. Investors Real Estate Trust has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Investors Real Estate Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 74.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Investors Real Estate Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.18% next year. This indicates that Investors Real Estate Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

In the past three months, Investors Real Estate Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.83% of the stock of Investors Real Estate Trust is held by insiders. 73.84% of the stock of Investors Real Estate Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR



Earnings for Investors Real Estate Trust are expected to grow by 5.28% in the coming year, from $3.79 to $3.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 3,024.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 3,024.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Investors Real Estate Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here