TFI INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TFII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year ($3.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. Earnings for TFI International are expected to grow by 25.63% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $5.00 per share. TFI International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TFI INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TFII)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TFI International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TFI International stock.

RANDOLPH BANCORP (NASDAQ:RNDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. Randolph Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Randolph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RANDOLPH BANCORP? (NASDAQ:RNDB)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Earnings for CBTX are expected to decrease by -4.29% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.56 per share. CBTX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CBTX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBTX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CBTX in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CBTX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CNX RESOURCES (NYSE:CNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. CNX Resources has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year (($0.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CNX Resources are expected to grow by 4.27% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.22 per share. CNX Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNX RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNX Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CNX Resources stock.

