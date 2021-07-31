, Will stock surge before Earnings results? JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Earnings results for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

JELD-WEN last announced its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Earnings for JELD-WEN are expected to grow by 16.74% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.51 per share. JELD-WEN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. JELD-WEN will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JELD-WEN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.70%. The high price target for JELD is $34.00 and the low price target for JELD is $19.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN does not currently pay a dividend. JELD-WEN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

In the past three months, JELD-WEN insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $288,040,297.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of JELD-WEN is held by insiders. 69.62% of the stock of JELD-WEN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)



Earnings for JELD-WEN are expected to grow by 16.74% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.51 per share. The P/E ratio of JELD-WEN is 23.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of JELD-WEN is 23.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. JELD-WEN has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

