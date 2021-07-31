Nothing seems to bother Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Earnings results for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Kennametal last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business earned $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kennametal has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year ($0.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.6. Earnings for Kennametal are expected to grow by 94.44% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.75 per share. Kennametal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Kennametal will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kennametal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.32%. The high price target for KMT is $48.00 and the low price target for KMT is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kennametal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kennametal is 85.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Kennametal will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.71% next year. This indicates that Kennametal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

In the past three months, Kennametal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Kennametal is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT



Earnings for Kennametal are expected to grow by 94.44% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Kennametal is 299.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Kennametal is 299.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.76. Kennametal has a PEG Ratio of 3.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kennametal has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

