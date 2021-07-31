Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Earnings results for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02.

KnowBe4 last issued its earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. KnowBe4 has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for KnowBe4 are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.08 per share. KnowBe4 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. KnowBe4 will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KnowBe4 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.30%. The high price target for KNBE is $40.00 and the low price target for KNBE is $21.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KnowBe4 has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.75, KnowBe4 has a forecasted upside of 24.3% from its current price of $21.52. KnowBe4 has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4 does not currently pay a dividend. KnowBe4 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

In the past three months, KnowBe4 insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE



Earnings for KnowBe4 are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.08 per share.

More latest stories: here