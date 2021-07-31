Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Earnings results for Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23.

Lufax last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lufax has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Earnings for Lufax are expected to grow by 10.48% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.16 per share. Lufax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lufax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.16, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.86%. The high price target for LU is $22.04 and the low price target for LU is $10.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lufax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.16, Lufax has a forecasted upside of 131.9% from its current price of $7.40. Lufax has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax does not currently pay a dividend. Lufax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lufax (NYSE:LU)

In the past three months, Lufax insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.82% of the stock of Lufax is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lufax (NYSE:LU



Earnings for Lufax are expected to grow by 10.48% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Lufax is 7.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of Lufax is 7.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Lufax has a PEG Ratio of 0.50. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Lufax has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here