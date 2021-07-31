OTIS WORLDWIDE (NYSE:OTIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide last posted its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year ($2.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Earnings for Otis Worldwide are expected to grow by 9.44% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $3.13 per share. Otis Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OTIS WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OTIS)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Otis Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Otis Worldwide stock.

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE (NASDAQ:HRZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Earnings for Horizon Technology Finance are expected to grow by 7.32% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $1.32 per share. Horizon Technology Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRZN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horizon Technology Finance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Horizon Technology Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HRZN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:RBBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for Ribbon Communications are expected to grow by 17.07% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.48 per share. Ribbon Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBBN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ribbon Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ribbon Communications stock.

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CWST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year ($1.88 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Earnings for Casella Waste Systems are expected to grow by 23.75% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.99 per share. Casella Waste Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CWST)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Casella Waste Systems in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Casella Waste Systems stock.

