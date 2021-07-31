AGREE REALTY (NYSE:ADC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Agree Realty has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($1.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. Earnings for Agree Realty are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $3.78 per share. Agree Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGREE REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agree Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Agree Realty stock.

Agree Realty

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC (NYSE:TMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific has generated $19.55 earnings per share over the last year ($19.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Earnings for Thermo Fisher Scientific are expected to decrease by -10.81% in the coming year, from $22.01 to $19.63 per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TMO)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Thermo Fisher Scientific stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

COMPUGEN (NASDAQ:CGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Compugen has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($0.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Compugen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.49) to ($0.65) per share. Compugen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPUGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compugen in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Compugen stock.

Compugen

MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:MTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year ($3.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Earnings for Minerals Technologies are expected to grow by 10.44% in the coming year, from $4.98 to $5.50 per share. Minerals Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Minerals Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Minerals Technologies stock.

Minerals Technologies