CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:CHKP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies last announced its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has generated $6.07 earnings per share over the last year ($6.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Earnings for Check Point Software Technologies are expected to grow by 7.50% in the coming year, from $6.00 to $6.45 per share. Check Point Software Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHKP)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Check Point Software Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Check Point Software Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHKP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Check Point Software Technologies

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP (NYSE:WHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $18.32 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Westwood Holdings Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP? (NYSE:WHG)

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Earnings for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) are expected to decrease by -5.79% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.14 per share. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NFBK)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

VISTEON (NASDAQ:VC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Visteon has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year (($0.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Visteon are expected to grow by 103.94% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $5.69 per share. Visteon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISTEON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Visteon in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Visteon stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Visteon