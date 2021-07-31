Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

Earnings results for National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8.

National Presto Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. National Presto Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

Dividend Strength: National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. National Presto Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

In the past three months, National Presto Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 28.20% of the stock of National Presto Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 57.67% of the stock of National Presto Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK



The P/E ratio of National Presto Industries is 14.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of National Presto Industries is 14.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 21.59. National Presto Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here