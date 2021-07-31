Will stock surge before Earnings results? National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Earnings results for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

National Retail Properties last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business earned $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. National Retail Properties has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.5. Earnings for National Retail Properties are expected to grow by 1.40% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.90 per share. National Retail Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.94%. The high price target for NNN is $55.00 and the low price target for NNN is $42.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Retail Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, National Retail Properties has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $48.60. National Retail Properties has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Retail Properties has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Retail Properties is 82.87%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, National Retail Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.72% next year. This indicates that National Retail Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

In the past three months, National Retail Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $46,490.00 in company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of National Retail Properties is held by insiders. 87.76% of the stock of National Retail Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN



Earnings for National Retail Properties are expected to grow by 1.40% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of National Retail Properties is 41.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of National Retail Properties is 41.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. National Retail Properties has a PEG Ratio of 4.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. National Retail Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

