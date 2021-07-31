POTLATCHDELTIC (NASDAQ:PCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic last posted its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year ($4.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for PotlatchDeltic are expected to decrease by -52.45% in the coming year, from $7.15 to $3.40 per share. PotlatchDeltic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POTLATCHDELTIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCH)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PotlatchDeltic in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” PotlatchDeltic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PCH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VALE (NYSE:VALE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VALE)

Vale last posted its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($1.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for Vale are expected to decrease by -14.50% in the coming year, from $6.07 to $5.19 per share. Vale has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VALE)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vale in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vale stock.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST (NYSE:AHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($14.40) by $3.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has generated ($179.30) earnings per share over the last year (($335.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ashford Hospitality Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.95) to $3.80 per share. Ashford Hospitality Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AHT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ashford Hospitality Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AHT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FORWARD AIR (NASDAQ:FWRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.1. Earnings for Forward Air are expected to grow by 22.99% in the coming year, from $3.48 to $4.28 per share. Forward Air has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORWARD AIR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FWRD)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forward Air in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Forward Air stock.

