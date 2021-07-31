TESLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.2. Earnings for Tesla are expected to grow by 95.02% in the coming year, from $2.61 to $5.09 per share. Tesla has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TESLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TSLA)

29 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tesla in the last year. There are currently 8 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tesla stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TSLA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Tesla

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SPFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year ($2.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for South Plains Financial are expected to decrease by -16.33% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.05 per share. South Plains Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE has generated $4.25 earnings per share over the last year ($4.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for AMERISAFE are expected to decrease by -7.21% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $2.83 per share. AMERISAFE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS (NYSE:EBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $1.48. Emergent BioSolutions has generated $7.88 earnings per share over the last year ($7.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for Emergent BioSolutions are expected to decrease by -52.20% in the coming year, from $8.41 to $4.02 per share. Emergent BioSolutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EBS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Emergent BioSolutions in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Emergent BioSolutions stock.

Emergent BioSolutions