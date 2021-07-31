SUN COMMUNITIES (NYSE:SUI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year ($1.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.7. Earnings for Sun Communities are expected to grow by 5.15% in the coming year, from $6.02 to $6.33 per share. Sun Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUN COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sun Communities in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sun Communities stock.

GASLOG PARTNERS (NYSE:GLOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. GasLog Partners has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.3. Earnings for GasLog Partners are expected to decrease by -22.22% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.19 per share. GasLog Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GASLOG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLOP)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GasLog Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” GasLog Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GLOP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RPC (NYSE:RES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RES)

RPC last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RPC has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year (($0.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RPC are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.12 per share. RPC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RPC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RES)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RPC in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” RPC stock.

SITE CENTERS (NYSE:SITC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SITE Centers are expected to grow by 5.88% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.08 per share. SITE Centers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SITE CENTERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SITC)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SITE Centers in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SITE Centers stock.

