Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Earnings results for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors last announced its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company earned $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($0.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Earnings for Omega Healthcare Investors are expected to grow by 2.80% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.31 per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Omega Healthcare Investors will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.88%. The high price target for OHI is $43.00 and the low price target for OHI is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Omega Healthcare Investors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.82, Omega Healthcare Investors has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $37.37. Omega Healthcare Investors has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Omega Healthcare Investors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Omega Healthcare Investors is 82.97%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Omega Healthcare Investors will have a dividend payout ratio of 80.97% in the coming year. This indicates that Omega Healthcare Investors may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

In the past three months, Omega Healthcare Investors insiders have sold 3,899.22% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $45,884.00 in company stock and sold $1,835,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of Omega Healthcare Investors is held by insiders. 69.23% of the stock of Omega Healthcare Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI



Earnings for Omega Healthcare Investors are expected to grow by 2.80% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Omega Healthcare Investors is 37.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of Omega Healthcare Investors is 37.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Omega Healthcare Investors has a PEG Ratio of 4.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Omega Healthcare Investors has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

