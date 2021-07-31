Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Earnings results for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

ON Semiconductor last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9. Earnings for ON Semiconductor are expected to grow by 19.69% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.31 per share. ON Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. ON Semiconductor will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.41%. The high price target for ON is $55.00 and the low price target for ON is $3.75. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. ON Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

In the past three months, ON Semiconductor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $892,231.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of ON Semiconductor is held by insiders. 93.46% of the stock of ON Semiconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON



Earnings for ON Semiconductor are expected to grow by 19.69% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of ON Semiconductor is 48.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of ON Semiconductor is 48.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.17. ON Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 0.42. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ON Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 4.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

