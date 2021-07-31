Should you short it before the Earnings result? : ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Earnings results for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

ONE Gas last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.02. The firm earned $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($3.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Earnings for ONE Gas are expected to grow by 7.11% in the coming year, from $3.80 to $4.07 per share. ONE Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. ONE Gas will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “5310073”.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ONE Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.61%. The high price target for OGS is $87.00 and the low price target for OGS is $72.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ONE Gas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.00, ONE Gas has a forecasted upside of 8.6% from its current price of $74.58. ONE Gas has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

ONE Gas pays a meaningful dividend of 3.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ONE Gas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ONE Gas is 63.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ONE Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.00% next year. This indicates that ONE Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, ONE Gas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.94% of the stock of ONE Gas is held by insiders. 79.08% of the stock of ONE Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ONE Gas are expected to grow by 7.11% in the coming year, from $3.80 to $4.07 per share. The P/E ratio of ONE Gas is 19.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of ONE Gas is 19.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.61. ONE Gas has a PEG Ratio of 3.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ONE Gas has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

