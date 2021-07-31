Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Earnings results for Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Otter Tail last released its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail has generated $2.34 earnings per share over the last year ($2.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Earnings for Otter Tail are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.72 per share. Otter Tail has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Otter Tail will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Otter Tail in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.94%. The high price target for OTTR is $50.00 and the low price target for OTTR is $45.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Otter Tail has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.50, Otter Tail has a forecasted downside of 6.9% from its current price of $51.04. Otter Tail has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Otter Tail pays a meaningful dividend of 3.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Otter Tail has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Otter Tail is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Otter Tail will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.35% next year. This indicates that Otter Tail will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Otter Tail insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Otter Tail is held by insiders. 46.21% of the stock of Otter Tail is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Otter Tail are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Otter Tail is 20.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Otter Tail is 20.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.79. Otter Tail has a PEG Ratio of 4.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Otter Tail has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

