Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Earnings results for Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Quotient last announced its earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm earned $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Quotient has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year (($1.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Quotient are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($0.73) per share. Quotient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quotient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 172.06%. The high price target for QTNT is $13.50 and the low price target for QTNT is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quotient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.25, Quotient has a forecasted upside of 172.1% from its current price of $3.40. Quotient has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient does not currently pay a dividend. Quotient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

In the past three months, Quotient insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.30% of the stock of Quotient is held by insiders. 79.76% of the stock of Quotient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT



Earnings for Quotient are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.09) to ($0.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Quotient is -2.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

