Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

Earnings results for RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

RADA Electronic Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year ($0.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.7. Earnings for RADA Electronic Industries are expected to grow by 46.67% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.66 per share. RADA Electronic Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. RADA Electronic Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.08%. The high price target for RADA is $19.00 and the low price target for RADA is $16.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries does not currently pay a dividend. RADA Electronic Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

In the past three months, RADA Electronic Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of RADA Electronic Industries is held by insiders. 47.76% of the stock of RADA Electronic Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA



Earnings for RADA Electronic Industries are expected to grow by 46.67% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of RADA Electronic Industries is 62.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of RADA Electronic Industries is 62.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 35.54. RADA Electronic Industries has a P/B Ratio of 7.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

