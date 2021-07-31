Earnings and Growth Analysis : Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Earnings results for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Rambus last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $105 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rambus are expected to grow by 10.19% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.19 per share. Rambus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Rambus will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7478989”.

Analyst Opinion on Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rambus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.38%. The high price target for RMBS is $26.00 and the low price target for RMBS is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rambus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.20, Rambus has a forecasted downside of 1.4% from its current price of $23.52. Rambus has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus does not currently pay a dividend. Rambus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

In the past three months, Rambus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,542.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Rambus is held by insiders. 83.85% of the stock of Rambus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS



Earnings for Rambus are expected to grow by 10.19% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Rambus is -71.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rambus is -71.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rambus has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here