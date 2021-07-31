Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Earnings results for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Rekor Systems last released its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business earned $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Rekor Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rekor Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 176.72%. The high price target for REKR is $26.00 and the low price target for REKR is $17.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rekor Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.75, Rekor Systems has a forecasted upside of 176.7% from its current price of $7.86. Rekor Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Rekor Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

In the past three months, Rekor Systems insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,125.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 35.70% of the stock of Rekor Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 29.96% of the stock of Rekor Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR



The P/E ratio of Rekor Systems is -12.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rekor Systems is -12.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rekor Systems has a P/B Ratio of 10.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

