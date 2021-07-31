TATA MOTORS (NYSE:TTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $12.15 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year (($2.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tata Motors are expected to grow by 281.16% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $2.63 per share. Tata Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TATA MOTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TTM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tata Motors in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tata Motors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TTM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GOLD RESOURCE (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $27.27 million during the quarter. Gold Resource has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Gold Resource are expected to remain at $0.14 per share in the coming year. Gold Resource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOLD RESOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gold Resource in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gold Resource stock.

ACCO BRANDS (NYSE:ACCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Earnings for ACCO Brands are expected to grow by 23.58% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $1.52 per share. ACCO Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCO BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACCO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACCO Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ACCO Brands stock.

PJT PARTNERS (NYSE:PJT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year ($4.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for PJT Partners are expected to grow by 11.88% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $5.18 per share. PJT Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PJT PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PJT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PJT Partners in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PJT Partners stock.

