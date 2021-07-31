BANK OF HAWAII (NYSE:BOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii last announced its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year ($4.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for Bank of Hawaii are expected to decrease by -6.46% in the coming year, from $5.42 to $5.07 per share. Bank of Hawaii has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OF HAWAII A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BOH)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of Hawaii in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bank of Hawaii stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BOH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SERVICENOW (NYSE:NOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.9. Earnings for ServiceNow are expected to grow by 70.25% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $2.06 per share. ServiceNow has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERVICENOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOW)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ServiceNow in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 29 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ServiceNow stock.

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC (NASDAQ:FMNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for Farmers National Banc are expected to decrease by -14.37% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $1.43 per share. Farmers National Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARMERS NATIONAL BANC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FMNB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Farmers National Banc in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Farmers National Banc stock.

PROTO LABS (NYSE:PRLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.8. Earnings for Proto Labs are expected to grow by 19.33% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.42 per share. Proto Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTO LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRLB)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Proto Labs in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Proto Labs stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRLB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

