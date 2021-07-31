LOCKHEED MARTIN (NYSE:LMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.01. The firm earned $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Its revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has generated $24.84 earnings per share over the last year ($24.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Earnings for Lockheed Martin are expected to grow by 4.30% in the coming year, from $26.74 to $27.89 per share. Lockheed Martin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOCKHEED MARTIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LMT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lockheed Martin in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lockheed Martin stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.8. Earnings for AXT are expected to grow by 20.69% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.35 per share. AXT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXTI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AXT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AXT stock.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:VNDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Earnings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 29.03% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.80 per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VNDA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock.

HILTON GRAND VACATIONS (NYSE:HGV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Hilton Grand Vacations has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year (($2.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hilton Grand Vacations are expected to grow by 163.79% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $3.06 per share. Hilton Grand Vacations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILTON GRAND VACATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HGV)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hilton Grand Vacations stock.

