may delivered a positive earnings surprise Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Earnings results for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Sanmina last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year ($2.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Earnings for Sanmina are expected to grow by 15.22% in the coming year, from $3.68 to $4.24 per share. Sanmina has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Sanmina will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sanmina in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.14%. The high price target for SANM is $61.00 and the low price target for SANM is $33.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sanmina has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.33, Sanmina has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $38.05. Sanmina has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina does not currently pay a dividend. Sanmina does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

In the past three months, Sanmina insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Sanmina is held by insiders. 94.60% of the stock of Sanmina is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM



Earnings for Sanmina are expected to grow by 15.22% in the coming year, from $3.68 to $4.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Sanmina is 13.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Sanmina is 13.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.42. Sanmina has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Sanmina has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

