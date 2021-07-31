How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Earnings results for SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

SeaSpine last posted its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The company earned $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. SeaSpine has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year (($1.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SeaSpine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.04) per share. SeaSpine has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. SeaSpine will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SeaSpine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.66%. The high price target for SPNE is $30.00 and the low price target for SPNE is $22.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SeaSpine has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.20, SeaSpine has a forecasted upside of 31.7% from its current price of $19.14. SeaSpine has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine does not currently pay a dividend. SeaSpine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

In the past three months, SeaSpine insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $536,164.00 in company stock. Only 10.61% of the stock of SeaSpine is held by insiders. 63.47% of the stock of SeaSpine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE



Earnings for SeaSpine are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.04) per share. The P/E ratio of SeaSpine is -12.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SeaSpine has a P/B Ratio of 3.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

