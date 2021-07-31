SIMPSON MANUFACTURING (NYSE:SSD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year ($4.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Earnings for Simpson Manufacturing are expected to decrease by -9.76% in the coming year, from $5.33 to $4.81 per share. Simpson Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIMPSON MANUFACTURING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SSD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simpson Manufacturing in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Simpson Manufacturing stock.

SHOPIFY (NYSE:SHOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($12.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.5. Earnings for Shopify are expected to grow by 6.49% in the coming year, from $1.54 to $1.64 per share. Shopify has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHOPIFY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHOP)

30 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shopify in the last year. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shopify stock.

MARINE PRODUCTS (NYSE:MPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Marine Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Marine Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARINE PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MPX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marine Products in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Marine Products stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MPX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VERACYTE (NASDAQ:VCYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veracyte are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.55) per share. Veracyte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERACYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VCYT)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veracyte in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Veracyte stock.

