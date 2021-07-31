Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Earnings results for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

SI-BONE last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year (($1.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SI-BONE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.06) per share. SI-BONE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. SI-BONE will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SI-BONE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.78%. The high price target for SIBN is $43.00 and the low price target for SIBN is $35.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SI-BONE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.67, SI-BONE has a forecasted upside of 35.8% from its current price of $29.95. SI-BONE has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE does not currently pay a dividend. SI-BONE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

In the past three months, SI-BONE insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,818,807.00 in company stock. 15.50% of the stock of SI-BONE is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 89.10% of the stock of SI-BONE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN



Earnings for SI-BONE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.06) per share. The P/E ratio of SI-BONE is -21.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SI-BONE is -21.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SI-BONE has a P/B Ratio of 5.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here