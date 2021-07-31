Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Earnings results for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

SolarEdge Technologies last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies has generated $2.66 earnings per share over the last year ($2.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.4. Earnings for SolarEdge Technologies are expected to grow by 56.47% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $4.96 per share. SolarEdge Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. SolarEdge Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $311.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.23%. The high price target for SEDG is $373.00 and the low price target for SEDG is $207.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SolarEdge Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $311.33, SolarEdge Technologies has a forecasted upside of 19.2% from its current price of $261.13. SolarEdge Technologies has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. SolarEdge Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

In the past three months, SolarEdge Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,033,678.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of SolarEdge Technologies is held by insiders. 73.51% of the stock of SolarEdge Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG



Earnings for SolarEdge Technologies are expected to grow by 56.47% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $4.96 per share. The P/E ratio of SolarEdge Technologies is 108.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.24. The P/E ratio of SolarEdge Technologies is 108.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.03. SolarEdge Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SolarEdge Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 12.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

