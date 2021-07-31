Wall street estimates Earnings report Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Earnings results for Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Star Group last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter. Star Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Star Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Dividend Strength: Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.81%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Star Group has been increasing its dividend for 8 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

In the past three months, Star Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 20.36% of the stock of Star Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 36.06% of the stock of Star Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Star Group (NYSE:SGU



The P/E ratio of Star Group is 6.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Star Group is 6.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.42. Star Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

