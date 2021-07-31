Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Earnings results for Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Sterling Construction last issued its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312 million. Sterling Construction has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year ($1.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Sterling Construction are expected to grow by 11.76% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.09 per share. Sterling Construction has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Sterling Construction will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dividend Strength: Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction does not currently pay a dividend. Sterling Construction does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

In the past three months, Sterling Construction insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Sterling Construction is held by insiders. 81.53% of the stock of Sterling Construction is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL



The P/E ratio of Sterling Construction is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Sterling Construction is 12.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Sterling Construction has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

