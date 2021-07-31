Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Earnings results for Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 08/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Sykes Enterprises last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. Its revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sykes Enterprises has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. Earnings for Sykes Enterprises are expected to grow by 7.49% in the coming year, from $3.07 to $3.30 per share. Sykes Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sykes Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.69%. The high price target for SYKE is $54.00 and the low price target for SYKE is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sykes Enterprises does not currently pay a dividend. Sykes Enterprises does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sykes Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Sykes Enterprises is held by insiders. 88.84% of the stock of Sykes Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sykes Enterprises are expected to grow by 7.49% in the coming year, from $3.07 to $3.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Sykes Enterprises is 31.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Sykes Enterprises is 31.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.81. Sykes Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 1.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sykes Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

