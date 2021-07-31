Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Earnings results for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Tactile Systems Technology last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tactile Systems Technology are expected to grow by 107.69% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.81 per share. Tactile Systems Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Tactile Systems Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721055”.

Analyst Opinion on Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.87%. The high price target for TCMD is $62.00 and the low price target for TCMD is $55.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tactile Systems Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.00, Tactile Systems Technology has a forecasted upside of 19.9% from its current price of $49.22. Tactile Systems Technology has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Tactile Systems Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

In the past three months, Tactile Systems Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $413,519.00 in company stock. Only 3.33% of the stock of Tactile Systems Technology is held by insiders. 97.63% of the stock of Tactile Systems Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD



Earnings for Tactile Systems Technology are expected to grow by 107.69% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Tactile Systems Technology is -447.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tactile Systems Technology is -447.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tactile Systems Technology has a PEG Ratio of 24.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tactile Systems Technology has a P/B Ratio of 7.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here