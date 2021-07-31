Earnings and Growth Analysis : Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Earnings results for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software last announced its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software has generated $6.29 earnings per share over the last year ($5.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. Earnings for Take-Two Interactive Software are expected to grow by 61.09% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $5.30 per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Take-Two Interactive Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Take-Two Interactive Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $212.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.86%. The high price target for TTWO is $235.00 and the low price target for TTWO is $166.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Take-Two Interactive Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $212.25, Take-Two Interactive Software has a forecasted upside of 24.9% from its current price of $169.99. Take-Two Interactive Software has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software does not currently pay a dividend. Take-Two Interactive Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

In the past three months, Take-Two Interactive Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of Take-Two Interactive Software is held by insiders. 86.71% of the stock of Take-Two Interactive Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO



Earnings for Take-Two Interactive Software are expected to grow by 61.09% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $5.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Take-Two Interactive Software is 33.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of Take-Two Interactive Software is 33.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.36. Take-Two Interactive Software has a PEG Ratio of 5.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Take-Two Interactive Software has a P/B Ratio of 5.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here