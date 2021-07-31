Should you short it before the Earnings result? : TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Earnings results for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Tetra Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

TETRA Technologies last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year ($0.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for TETRA Technologies are expected to grow by 1,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.15 per share. TETRA Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. TETRA Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158935”.

Analyst Opinion on TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TETRA Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.25%. The high price target for TTI is $3.00 and the low price target for TTI is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TETRA Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, TETRA Technologies has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $3.20. TETRA Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. TETRA Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

In the past three months, TETRA Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $74,025.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of TETRA Technologies is held by insiders. 48.26% of the stock of TETRA Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI



Earnings for TETRA Technologies are expected to grow by 1,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of TETRA Technologies is 6.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of TETRA Technologies is 6.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.03. TETRA Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

