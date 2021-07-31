How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Earnings results for The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Mosaic Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

The Mosaic last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Mosaic has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year ($2.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for The Mosaic are expected to decrease by -9.73% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $2.97 per share. The Mosaic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. The Mosaic will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “57448899”.

Analyst Opinion on The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Mosaic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.87, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.79%. The high price target for MOS is $45.00 and the low price target for MOS is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Mosaic has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.87, The Mosaic has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $31.13. The Mosaic has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Mosaic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Mosaic is 35.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Mosaic will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.10% next year. This indicates that The Mosaic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

In the past three months, The Mosaic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of The Mosaic is held by insiders. 72.28% of the stock of The Mosaic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS



Earnings for The Mosaic are expected to decrease by -9.73% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $2.97 per share. The P/E ratio of The Mosaic is 11.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of The Mosaic is 11.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.21. The Mosaic has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Mosaic has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here