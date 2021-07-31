Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Earnings results for The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Timken Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

The Timken last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Timken has generated $4.10 earnings per share over the last year ($4.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Earnings for The Timken are expected to grow by 12.71% in the coming year, from $5.35 to $6.03 per share. The Timken has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. The Timken will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “2739012”.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Timken in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.28%. The high price target for TKR is $100.00 and the low price target for TKR is $87.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Timken has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.60, The Timken has a forecasted upside of 19.3% from its current price of $78.47. The Timken has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

The Timken pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Timken has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Timken is 29.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Timken will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.90% next year. This indicates that The Timken will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, The Timken insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,569,086.00 in company stock. Only 11.05% of the stock of The Timken is held by insiders. 78.74% of the stock of The Timken is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Timken are expected to grow by 12.71% in the coming year, from $5.35 to $6.03 per share. The P/E ratio of The Timken is 18.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of The Timken is 18.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.76. The Timken has a PEG Ratio of 1.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Timken has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

