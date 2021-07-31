AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL (NYSE:AMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial last posted its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial has generated $14.08 earnings per share over the last year ($8.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Earnings for Ameriprise Financial are expected to grow by 7.46% in the coming year, from $21.45 to $23.05 per share. Ameriprise Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameriprise Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ameriprise Financial stock.

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:OXSQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Oxford Square Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Oxford Square Capital are expected to grow by 11.36% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.49 per share. Oxford Square Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oxford Square Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Oxford Square Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OXSQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ORIGIN BANCORP (NASDAQ:OBNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($2.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Earnings for Origin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -10.78% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $3.31 per share. Origin Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORIGIN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OBNK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Origin Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Origin Bancorp stock.

INTEGER (NYSE:ITGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year ($2.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.8. Earnings for Integer are expected to grow by 23.38% in the coming year, from $3.85 to $4.75 per share. Integer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTEGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ITGR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Integer in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Integer stock.

