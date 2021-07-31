Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Earnings results for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Tower Semiconductor last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Its revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tower Semiconductor has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Earnings for Tower Semiconductor are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.56 per share. Tower Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Tower Semiconductor will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tower Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.99%. The high price target for TSEM is $40.00 and the low price target for TSEM is $37.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tower Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.17, Tower Semiconductor has a forecasted upside of 38.0% from its current price of $27.66. Tower Semiconductor has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Tower Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. Tower Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Tower Semiconductor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Tower Semiconductor is held by insiders. 55.20% of the stock of Tower Semiconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Tower Semiconductor are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Tower Semiconductor is 32.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Tower Semiconductor is 32.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.42. Tower Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

