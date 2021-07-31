thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Earnings results for Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Transocean last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company earned $653 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Transocean has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Transocean are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.64) per share. Transocean has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Transocean will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “1865445”.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Transocean in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.02, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.67%. The high price target for RIG is $4.00 and the low price target for RIG is $1.15. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Transocean has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.63, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.02, Transocean has a forecasted downside of 17.7% from its current price of $3.67. Transocean has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Transocean does not currently pay a dividend. Transocean does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Transocean insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $17,061,800.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.29% of the stock of Transocean is held by insiders. 52.24% of the stock of Transocean is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Transocean are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Transocean is -7.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Transocean is -7.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Transocean has a P/B Ratio of 0.20. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

