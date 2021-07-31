Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Earnings results for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Trex last released its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Its revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.3. Earnings for Trex are expected to grow by 15.46% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.39 per share. Trex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Trex will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.39%. The high price target for TREX is $125.00 and the low price target for TREX is $71.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trex has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.14, Trex has a forecasted upside of 6.4% from its current price of $96.01. Trex has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex does not currently pay a dividend. Trex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trex (NYSE:TREX)

In the past three months, Trex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,386,450.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Trex is held by insiders. 93.42% of the stock of Trex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trex (NYSE:TREX



Earnings for Trex are expected to grow by 15.46% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Trex is 61.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of Trex is 61.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Trex has a P/B Ratio of 18.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

