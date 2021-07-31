Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Earnings results for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Ultra Clean last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Its revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for Ultra Clean are expected to grow by 13.64% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $4.00 per share. Ultra Clean has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Ultra Clean will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158101”.

Analyst Opinion on Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ultra Clean in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.06%. The high price target for UCTT is $71.00 and the low price target for UCTT is $59.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean does not currently pay a dividend. Ultra Clean does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

In the past three months, Ultra Clean insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,885,366.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Ultra Clean is held by insiders. 74.42% of the stock of Ultra Clean is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT



Earnings for Ultra Clean are expected to grow by 13.64% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $4.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Ultra Clean is 23.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of Ultra Clean is 23.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.17. Ultra Clean has a PEG Ratio of 1.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ultra Clean has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

