Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Earnings results for Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Univar Solutions last issued its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Its revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Univar Solutions has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.3. Earnings for Univar Solutions are expected to grow by 12.28% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.92 per share. Univar Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Univar Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Univar Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.01%. The high price target for UNVR is $31.00 and the low price target for UNVR is $21.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Univar Solutions has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.75, Univar Solutions has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $24.54. Univar Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Univar Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

In the past three months, Univar Solutions insiders have sold 629.20% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $128,550.00 in company stock and sold $937,386.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Univar Solutions is held by insiders. 97.44% of the stock of Univar Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR



Earnings for Univar Solutions are expected to grow by 12.28% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Univar Solutions is 66.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.64. The P/E ratio of Univar Solutions is 66.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 30.13. Univar Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 0.99. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Univar Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

