Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Earnings results for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Varonis Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year (($1.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Varonis Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.67) per share. Varonis Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Varonis Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 2nd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720732”.

Analyst Opinion on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Varonis Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.72, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.73%. The high price target for VRNS is $84.33 and the low price target for VRNS is $43.33. There are currently 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Varonis Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.72, Varonis Systems has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $62.16. Varonis Systems has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Varonis Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

In the past three months, Varonis Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,643,569.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Varonis Systems is held by insiders. 94.46% of the stock of Varonis Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Varonis Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.67) per share. The P/E ratio of Varonis Systems is -60.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Varonis Systems is -60.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Varonis Systems has a P/B Ratio of 62.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

