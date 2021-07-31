Did they just beat EPS? Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Earnings results for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Viper Energy Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company earned $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year (($0.79) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Viper Energy Partners are expected to grow by 53.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.46 per share. Viper Energy Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Viper Energy Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5896442”.

Analyst Opinion on Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.03%. The high price target for VNOM is $22.00 and the low price target for VNOM is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Viper Energy Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.44, Viper Energy Partners has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $17.99. Viper Energy Partners has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.70%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Viper Energy Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Viper Energy Partners is 357.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Viper Energy Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 217.39% in the coming year. This indicates that Viper Energy Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

In the past three months, Viper Energy Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Viper Energy Partners is held by insiders. 30.81% of the stock of Viper Energy Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM



Earnings for Viper Energy Partners are expected to grow by 53.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Viper Energy Partners is -22.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viper Energy Partners is -22.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viper Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here