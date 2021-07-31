Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Earnings results for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 08/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Vornado Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm earned $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vornado Realty Trust has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year (($1.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vornado Realty Trust are expected to grow by 15.75% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $3.16 per share. Vornado Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 2nd, 2021. Vornado Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.36%. The high price target for VNO is $49.00 and the low price target for VNO is $37.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vornado Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is 83.79%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Vornado Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.09% next year. This indicates that Vornado Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

In the past three months, Vornado Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.22% of the stock of Vornado Realty Trust is held by insiders. 67.31% of the stock of Vornado Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO



Earnings for Vornado Realty Trust are expected to grow by 15.75% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $3.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is -24.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vornado Realty Trust is -24.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vornado Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

